Fernin' and learnin'

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilCaitlin Troutman
Published May 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ferns predate the dinosaurs — they’ve survived for hundreds of millions of years, and the odds are good that they can survive in your yard.

The Director of Reiman Gardens, Ed Lyon, joins this horticulture day episode of Talk of Iowa and offers advice for growing thriving ferns. Then Aaron Steil joins the show to help answer your horticulture questions.

Guests:

  • Ed Lyon, director of Reiman Gardens in Ames
  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for the Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Talk of Iowa GardeningHorticulture
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
