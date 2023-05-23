Rural "smart senior towns" care for older residents while making space for new leaders and ideas
For some towns in rural Iowa, it's possible to shrink and yet still thrive.
On this episode of Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with David Peters of Iowa State University who has been seeking to define "smart senior towns" and understand the factors that make some small towns support aging in place better than others.
She also talks with leaders of two of the cities studied in this research.
Guests:
- David Peters, professor of sociology, rural sociologist, ISU Extension and Outreach
- Bruce Perry, Sac City council member
- Crysti Neuman, Bancroft City Director