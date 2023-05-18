A new film fest opens in the home of the world's longest-running movie theatre

The southeast Iowa community is continuing its legacy - documented in the 2017 film Saving Brinton - with the first-ever Farm to Film Fest happening May 20 and 21.

This free festival will feature a variety of films made both in Iowa and across the globe. Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with one of the festival's organizers and other Iowans behind some of the films being screened.

Nick Ohde shares how an idea to make a video about rotational grazing turned into the feature-length documentary Livestock on the Land.

Jake Daniels and Janet Schlapkohl share their desire to bring inclusivity to performing arts and change perceptions of those with disabilities through Combined Efforts, a documentary about the Iowa City-based theatre company of the same name.

Guests:

