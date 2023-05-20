© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Before the fruit forms, spring frost and pests are shaping the harvest

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published May 20, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

There are several threats to mitigate before a fruitful harvest.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with commercial fruit crop specialist Randall Vos about how the eventual harvest can be impacted by today's weather conditions, pests and diseases, and which cultivars to select to tip the scales in your favor.

Then, horticulture specialist Aaron Steil and DNR forester Mark Vitosh join to answer all your horticulture questions.

Guests:

  • Randall Vos, horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach
  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Extension
  • Mark Vitosh, district 12 forester, Iowa Department of Natural Resources
Talk of Iowa Hort DayHorticultureFruits and VegetablesTrees
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
