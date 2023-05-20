Before the fruit forms, spring frost and pests are shaping the harvest
There are several threats to mitigate before a fruitful harvest.
Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with commercial fruit crop specialist Randall Vos about how the eventual harvest can be impacted by today's weather conditions, pests and diseases, and which cultivars to select to tip the scales in your favor.
Then, horticulture specialist Aaron Steil and DNR forester Mark Vitosh join to answer all your horticulture questions.
Guests:
- Randall Vos, horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach
- Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Extension
- Mark Vitosh, district 12 forester, Iowa Department of Natural Resources