Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Prance and romance: an Iowa author discusses her new novel, set in the world of professional dance

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanSamantha McIntosh
Published May 19, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

In 2021, journalist Chloe Angyal published Turning Pointe: How a New Generation of Dancers is Saving Ballet from Itself. It’s an in-depth exploration of ballet, particularly professional ballet, and the institutional and cultural problems that plague it.

Now Angyal has published a steamy romance novel. It's called Pas de Don’t, and it takes place in New York City and Sydney — and the world of professional ballet.

And later in the program, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Art Cullen discusses his new short documentary Last Man Standing: A Cross Country Quest to Understand Climate Change.

Guests:

  • Chloe Angyal, author of Pas de Don't and Turning Pointe
  • Art Cullen, editor and publisher of The Storm Lake Times Pilot; winner of the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for editorial writing
Talk of Iowa Books & Readingclimate change
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
