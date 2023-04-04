An ISU professor chronicles the family and community impact of the 1980s Farm Crisis in 'When A Dream Dies'

You can still see the effects of the farm crisis when you drive through Iowa's countryside or small towns, and many changes aren’t as easy to see. Decades after the crisis, it’s even harder to understand the human toll the crisis took — the stress, shame, depression, violence, broken families and legacies lost.

Iowa State University Distinguished Professor of History Pamela Riney-Kehrberg paints the whole picture in her latest book, When A Dream Dies: Agriculture, Iowa, and the Farm Crisis of the 1980s.

In this encore edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe looks back at this fraught time and its socio-economic impact with Riney-Kehrberg and hears personal stories about the period.

This episode was originally produced on Nov. 22, 2022.

