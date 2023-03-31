© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Waterloo museum corrects years of poor Black history representation

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle Gehr
Published March 31, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

The Grout has been serving the community since 1956 but realized in 2020 it had not been adequately representing all of Waterloo. The Black Stories Collective Project aimed to correct that with a permanent exhibit that features the history of Black Iowans in Waterloo from the Great Migration to the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020.

In this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe visits the Grout Museum, where president of the Waterloo chapter of the NAACP LaTanya Graves and Grout exhibit curator Jenny Bowser walk her through the exhibit. Also, she speaks with Chaveevah Ferguson, the artist behind the mural that ties the exhibit together.

Black Stories Collective Mural
Dani Gehr
/
Iowa Public Radio
Chaveevah Ferguson is the artist behind a mural at the Grout Museum that captures the rich history of Black people in the Cedar Valley, the centerpiece of the museum's Black Stories Collective Project.

Guests:

  • LaTanya Graves, president of the Waterloo chapter of the NAACP, co-chair of the Grout Museum Black Stories Collective Project
  • Jenny Bowser, exhibit curator, Grout Museum
  • Chaveevah Ferguson, local artist, host of North End Update
Tags
Talk of Iowa Black Lives MatterBlack History MonthHistoryArt
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Related Content