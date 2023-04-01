© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Ending the March gloom with spring blooms

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published April 1, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

There’s a common sort of jealousy felt in springtime when your neighbor’s flowering shrubs burst into bloom, but with a little planning, you too can be the envy of the neighborhood.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with ISU horticulturist Aaron Steil about spring flowering shrubs, and DNR forester Mark Vitosh joins to answer listeners' shrub, floral and conifer-related questions as we begin to see signs of spring.

Guests:

  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University
  • Mark Vitosh, district 12 forester, Iowa Department of Natural Resources
Tags
Talk of Iowa Hort DayTreesHorticulture
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Related Content