Ending the March gloom with spring blooms
There’s a common sort of jealousy felt in springtime when your neighbor’s flowering shrubs burst into bloom, but with a little planning, you too can be the envy of the neighborhood.
Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with ISU horticulturist Aaron Steil about spring flowering shrubs, and DNR forester Mark Vitosh joins to answer listeners' shrub, floral and conifer-related questions as we begin to see signs of spring.
Guests:
- Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University
- Mark Vitosh, district 12 forester, Iowa Department of Natural Resources