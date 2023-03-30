© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Getting older comes with new mental health challenges

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published March 30, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Loneliness, isolation, anxiety, depression -- growing older is a privilege, but in our society growing older can also bring with it many challenges.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe discusses the mental health challenges older Iowans face and the unique situations that can make them vulnerable. Plus, a mental health specialist discusses how to identify a serious problem and how to seek and offer help.

Guests:

  • Amy Blessing, senior outreach counseling program therapist with Eyerly Ball Community Mental Health Services
  • Heather Stuyvesant, director of community nutrition, WesleyLife Senior Living Communities for the Healthy Living Meals on Wheels program
  • Matt Ringstad, central site supervisor of senior services with Polk County
Tags
Talk of Iowa Mental Health
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content