Getting older comes with new mental health challenges
Loneliness, isolation, anxiety, depression -- growing older is a privilege, but in our society growing older can also bring with it many challenges.
On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe discusses the mental health challenges older Iowans face and the unique situations that can make them vulnerable. Plus, a mental health specialist discusses how to identify a serious problem and how to seek and offer help.
Guests:
- Amy Blessing, senior outreach counseling program therapist with Eyerly Ball Community Mental Health Services
- Heather Stuyvesant, director of community nutrition, WesleyLife Senior Living Communities for the Healthy Living Meals on Wheels program
- Matt Ringstad, central site supervisor of senior services with Polk County