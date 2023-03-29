'My story has to be multiplied by 6 million' a Holocaust survivor continues to educate

Tova Friedman was sent to the Auschwitz extermination camp when she was only five years old. Against all odds, she survived. She has spent decades telling her story so that the Holocaust will never be forgotten.

At age 84, she is feeling a new sense of urgency. In 2022, the Anti-Defamation League tabulated 3,697 anti-Semitic incidents across the United States. This represents a 36% increase from the 2,717 incidents recorded in 2021 and is the highest number on record since ADL began tracking anti-Semitic incidents in 1979. "Look what happens if you keep on hating and acting upon your hatred. The consequences are the death of innocent people," Friedman said.

Friedman has a number of speaking events around Iowa this week and is the author of The Daughter of Auschwitz: My Story of Resilience, Survival and Hope. With the help of her grandson, she is active on TikTok.

