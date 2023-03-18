Now is the time to prune peach and cherry trees
You may have to put on your coat and mittens, but now is the best time to prune fruit trees.
On this Horticulture Day edition of Talk of Iowa, IPR Midday Host Tony Sarabia talks with ISU fruit crop specialist Suzanne Slack about the peach and cherry varieties that thrive most in this region, how best to prune stone fruit trees, and responding to bud damage and gummosis.
ISU consumer horticulturist Aaron Steil also joins to answer listeners' questions.
Guests:
- Suzanne Slack, assistant professor of horticulture, Iowa State University
- Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach