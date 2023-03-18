© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Now is the time to prune peach and cherry trees

By Tony Sarabia,
Samantha McIntosh
Published March 18, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

You may have to put on your coat and mittens, but now is the best time to prune fruit trees.

On this Horticulture Day edition of Talk of Iowa, IPR Midday Host Tony Sarabia talks with ISU fruit crop specialist Suzanne Slack about the peach and cherry varieties that thrive most in this region, how best to prune stone fruit trees, and responding to bud damage and gummosis.

ISU consumer horticulturist Aaron Steil also joins to answer listeners' questions.

Guests:

  • Suzanne Slack, assistant professor of horticulture, Iowa State University
  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach
Tags
Talk of Iowa Hort DayHorticultureFruits and VegetablesIowa State University
Stay Connected
Tony Sarabia
See stories by Tony Sarabia
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Related Content