'The Hate U Give' tells a fictional story that could be ripped from the headlines

Angie Thomas’ 2017 debut and New York Times bestselling novel, The Hate U Give follows Starr Carter, a 16-year-old who witnesses the killing of her childhood friend Khalil by police. The book follows the fallout of Khalil’s death as Starr straddles living in Garden Heights, a neighborhood plagued by gun violence, and attending a private, predominantly white school in the suburbs.

In this encore edition of Talk of Iowa, Three expert readers join host Charity Nebbe to share their thoughts and discuss how the characters in the fictional novel connect to their own lived experiences. Guests also share how the novel impacted them after the murder of George Floyd and the protests of 2020.

This episode was originally produced in July 2022.

Guests

