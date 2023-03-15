Smiley's Shakespeare retelling hits the stage in opera adaptation

For the Talk of Iowa Book Club, Jane Smiley shares the process of writing A Thousand Acres, a modern retelling of Shakespeare's King Lear, and the impact the novel has had since its release. The book won a Pulitzer Prize for fiction 30 years ago, and was turned into a major motion picture, and an opera based on the story premiered last year.

Host Charity Nebbe also speaks with the opera's director, Kristine McIntyre, about the upcoming production and author Mary Swander, who was at the Iowa Writer's Workshop at the same time as Smiley and wrote the play "Map of My Kingdom" about farmland transition.

This episode was originally produced 6-14-22

Guests:

