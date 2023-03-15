© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Smiley's Shakespeare retelling hits the stage in opera adaptation

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanNatalie Dunlap
Published March 15, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

For the Talk of Iowa Book Club, Jane Smiley shares the process of writing A Thousand Acres, a modern retelling of Shakespeare's King Lear, and the impact the novel has had since its release. The book won a Pulitzer Prize for fiction 30 years ago, and was turned into a major motion picture, and an opera based on the story premiered last year.

Host Charity Nebbe also speaks with the opera's director, Kristine McIntyre, about the upcoming production and author Mary Swander, who was at the Iowa Writer's Workshop at the same time as Smiley and wrote the play "Map of My Kingdom" about farmland transition.

This episode was originally produced 6-14-22

Guests:

  • Jane Smiley, author of the novel A Thousand Acres
  • Kristine McIntyre, director of the “A Thousand Acres” opera
  • Mary Swander, writer, professor emerita, founder of AgArts
