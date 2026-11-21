A federal appeals court has temporarily paused the U.S. Army’s plan to set off unstable explosives in Iowa. On this Newsbuzz episode, IPR’s Eliza Billingham and Tom Barton share the latest developments on the planned detonation of about five tons of unstable lead-based explosives at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown.

Then, we talk with Iowa State University Cybersecurity Professor Doug Jacobson about the factors behind tech outages that have plagued the U.S., and Phillip Sitter of the Des Moines Register shares how Amazon delivery drones are headed for the Des Moines area.

Also, NASA's Voyager 1 has become the first human-made object to travel a full light-day from Earth. We hear about the milestone from the University of Iowa’s Bill Kurth, who’s been part of that mission since it was launched nearly 50 years ago. And we groove into the weekend with IPR Studio One host Erin Fuller.

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