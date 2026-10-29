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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The final push before the midterms

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published October 29, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On this politics day edition of River to River, Evan Renfro of UNI and Kelly Shaw of ISU offer analysis on the elections in Israel and what they may mean for Americans. They also discuss Trump's choice between a deal with Iran and renewed strikes, the final push in Iowa's Senate, House and gubernatorial races and more.

Guests:

  • Kelly Shaw, teaching professor in political science, co-director of the Center for Cyclone Civics, Iowa State University
  • Evan Renfro, associate professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
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River to River PoliticsIowa Politics
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
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