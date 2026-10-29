The final push before the midterms
On this politics day edition of River to River, Evan Renfro of UNI and Kelly Shaw of ISU offer analysis on the elections in Israel and what they may mean for Americans. They also discuss Trump's choice between a deal with Iran and renewed strikes, the final push in Iowa's Senate, House and gubernatorial races and more.
Guests:
- Kelly Shaw, teaching professor in political science, co-director of the Center for Cyclone Civics, Iowa State University
- Evan Renfro, associate professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa