What's behind the historic drop in violent crime across the U.S.?
Violent crime in America has fallen dramatically since the 1990s. On this episode, we find out why.
First, we hear from Amber Sheppard, who went from prison to helping others rebuild their lives at CRUSH Recovery Center. Then, we talk with University of Iowa researchers Jason Robey and Mark Berg about theories behind the great crime decline. We also hear from Polk County Sgt. Brittany Worrall about the launch of a new inmate enrichment program that reduced violence among inmates and recidivism in other jails.
Guests:
- Amber Sheppard, grant compliance and data specialist, peer recovery specialist, CRUSH Recovery Center
- Jason Robey, assistant professor in the department of sociology and criminology, University of Iowa
- Mark Berg, professor of criminology, director, Center for Social Science Innovation, University of Iowa
- Sgt. Brittany Worrall, public information officer, Polk County Sheriff's Office