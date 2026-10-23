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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

What's behind the historic drop in violent crime across the U.S.?

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani GehrNeve Kelley
Published October 23, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Violent crime in America has fallen dramatically since the 1990s. On this episode, we find out why.

First, we hear from Amber Sheppard, who went from prison to helping others rebuild their lives at CRUSH Recovery Center. Then, we talk with University of Iowa researchers Jason Robey and Mark Berg about theories behind the great crime decline. We also hear from Polk County Sgt. Brittany Worrall about the launch of a new inmate enrichment program that reduced violence among inmates and recidivism in other jails.

Guests:

  • Amber Sheppard, grant compliance and data specialist, peer recovery specialist, CRUSH Recovery Center
  • Jason Robey, assistant professor in the department of sociology and criminology, University of Iowa
  • Mark Berg, professor of criminology, director, Center for Social Science Innovation, University of Iowa
  • Sgt. Brittany Worrall, public information officer, Polk County Sheriff's Office
River to River
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley