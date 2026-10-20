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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

A conversation with Republican U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Ashely Hinson

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published October 20, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On this episode, we talk with Harvest Academy’s Derek Johnson about Walter Lauridsen, who died October 15 after being struck by a vehicle.

Lauridesen was the brother-in-law of auditor and gubernatorial candidate Rob Sand. He is being remembered for his work helping those experiencing homelessness or substance abuse at Harvest Academy.

Then, a conversation with Rep. Ashley Hinson, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate. She discusses affordability, national security, health care and other key issues. The contest with Democratic nominee Josh Turek is one of the most competitive Senate races in the country.

Later in the hour, the University of Iowa has opened the state’s first Exercise Oncology Clinic. We explore the science of exercise as part of cancer care with Jessica Gorzelitz, director and founder of the Exercise Oncology Clinic.

Guests:

  • Derek Johnson, COO and CFO, Harvest Academy
  • Ashley Hinson, U.S. Representative, Iowa's 2nd Congressional District, Republican U.S. Senate candidate
  • Jessica Gorzelitz, director and founder, Exercise Oncology Clinic, assistant professor of health, sport, and human physiology, University of Iowa
River to River
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr