A conversation with Republican U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Ashely Hinson

On this episode, we talk with Harvest Academy’s Derek Johnson about Walter Lauridsen, who died October 15 after being struck by a vehicle.

Lauridesen was the brother-in-law of auditor and gubernatorial candidate Rob Sand. He is being remembered for his work helping those experiencing homelessness or substance abuse at Harvest Academy.

Then, a conversation with Rep. Ashley Hinson, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate. She discusses affordability, national security, health care and other key issues. The contest with Democratic nominee Josh Turek is one of the most competitive Senate races in the country.

Later in the hour, the University of Iowa has opened the state’s first Exercise Oncology Clinic. We explore the science of exercise as part of cancer care with Jessica Gorzelitz, director and founder of the Exercise Oncology Clinic.

Guests:

