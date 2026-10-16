Checking in with third party and independent candidates in Iowa races

Republicans and democrats aren't the only choices on Iowa ballots.

On this episode of River to River, we check in with third party and independent candidates. First, we talk with Libertarian candidate for U.S. Senate Thomas Laehn. We also get to know three U.S. House candidates — Libertarian Rick Stewart and independent Dave Bushaw in the 2nd District, and independent Michael Bridgford in the 1st District. We discuss what it means to be running for office against the two-party system and many of the top issues on voters' minds.

Guests:

