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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Checking in with third party and independent candidates in Iowa races

By Ben Kieffer,
Katherine PerkinsDani Gehr
Published October 16, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Republicans and democrats aren't the only choices on Iowa ballots.

On this episode of River to River, we check in with third party and independent candidates. First, we talk with Libertarian candidate for U.S. Senate Thomas Laehn. We also get to know three U.S. House candidates — Libertarian Rick Stewart and independent Dave Bushaw in the 2nd District, and independent Michael Bridgford in the 1st District. We discuss what it means to be running for office against the two-party system and many of the top issues on voters' minds.

Guests:

  • Thomas Laehn, Libertarian candidate, U.S. Senate
  • Rick Stewart, Libertarian candidate, Iowa's 2nd Congressional District
  • Dave Bushaw, independent candidate, Iowa's 2nd Congressional District
  • Michael Bridgford, independent candidate, Iowa's 1st Congressional District
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River to River 2026 ElectionIowa Politics
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Executive Producer of Talk Shows and Program Director for News & Talk. Since 2014, Perkins has managed the broadcast schedule and sound of the news and information service of Iowa Public Radio, as well as has directed the long-term planning and oversight for IPR's talk shows, Talk of Iowa and River to River. Perkins has a master's degree from Sangamon State University (now the University of Illinois – Springfield).
See stories by Katherine Perkins
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
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