Where does religious freedom end?

On this episode of River to River, we discuss religious freedom ahead of the Iowa Religious Freedom Day symposium Iowa State University. The symposium will explore religious freedom through the lens of constitutional law.

We hear from Iowa State political scientist Karen Kedrowski about the goals of the symposium. ACLU of Iowa attorney Shefali Aurora joins us to talk about the Satanic Temple's lawsuit over the Iowa Capitol rotunda. Retired United States Court of Appeals judge Thomas Griffith also joins us to discuss pluralism and Iowa's religious freedom law.

The symposium takes place Thursday October 15, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Scheman Building in Ames.

Guests:

