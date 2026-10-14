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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Where does religious freedom end?

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanNeve Kelley
Published October 14, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On this episode of River to River, we discuss religious freedom ahead of the Iowa Religious Freedom Day symposium Iowa State University. The symposium will explore religious freedom through the lens of constitutional law.

We hear from Iowa State political scientist Karen Kedrowski about the goals of the symposium. ACLU of Iowa attorney Shefali Aurora joins us to talk about the Satanic Temple's lawsuit over the Iowa Capitol rotunda. Retired United States Court of Appeals judge Thomas Griffith also joins us to discuss pluralism and Iowa's religious freedom law.

The symposium takes place Thursday October 15, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Scheman Building in Ames.

Guests:

  • Karen Kedrowski, professor of political science, director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center, co-director of the Center for Cyclone Civics, Iowa State University
  • Shefali Aurora, senior staff attorney, ACLU Iowa
  • Thomas Griffith, judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit 2005-2020; lecturer on law at Harvard Law School
River to River
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley