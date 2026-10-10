Early voting in Iowa begins Nov. 14

Governor and Senate candidates squared off this week in debates. Where do races stand days before the start of early voting?

On this Newsbuzz episode, we talk with Brianne Pfannenstiel of the Des Moines Register about major Iowa races as the start of early voting is days away. We also learn about the price Iowa is paying for a $15 billion steel mill with Tyler Jett of the Des Moines Register. IPR's Eliza Billingham joins us to discuss what people can and can't do about data centers, and AP News reporter Jack Brook explains why families of Iowa soldiers killed in a drone strike are demanding answers. We also talk with French writer in residence Lionel Ruffel on the politics of insomnia. Then, Studio One's Erin Fuller grooves us into the weekend.

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