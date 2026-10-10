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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Early voting in Iowa begins Nov. 14

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanNeve Kelley
Published October 10, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Governor and Senate candidates squared off this week in debates. Where do races stand days before the start of early voting?

On this Newsbuzz episode, we talk with Brianne Pfannenstiel of the Des Moines Register about major Iowa races as the start of early voting is days away. We also learn about the price Iowa is paying for a $15 billion steel mill with Tyler Jett of the Des Moines Register. IPR's Eliza Billingham joins us to discuss what people can and can't do about data centers, and AP News reporter Jack Brook explains why families of Iowa soldiers killed in a drone strike are demanding answers. We also talk with French writer in residence Lionel Ruffel on the politics of insomnia. Then, Studio One's Erin Fuller grooves us into the weekend.

Guests:

  • Brianne Pfannenstiel, chief politics reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Tyler Jett, investigative reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Eliza Billingham, IPR eastern Iowa reporter
  • Jack Brook, reporter, AP News
  • Lionel Ruffel, writer in residence, International Writing Program, University of Iowa
  • Erin Fuller, IPR Studio One morning host
River to River
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley