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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Author Mary Roach explores the strange science of rebuilding the human body

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanNeve Kelley
Published October 6, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

What if a pig raised in Iowa could one day save your life?

On this episode, a conversation with New York Times best-selling science writer Mary Roach. Her latest book, Replaceable You: Adventures in Human Anatomy, is part medical history, part investigative travelogue, part unflinching look at how far we'll go to keep the body running. We discuss the science of rebuilding the human body from 16th-century prosthetic noses to gene-edited pig hearts to hair follicles grown from stem cells.

Guest:

  • Mary Roach, New York Times best-selling author
River to River
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley