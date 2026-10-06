Author Mary Roach explores the strange science of rebuilding the human body

What if a pig raised in Iowa could one day save your life?

On this episode, a conversation with New York Times best-selling science writer Mary Roach. Her latest book, Replaceable You: Adventures in Human Anatomy, is part medical history, part investigative travelogue, part unflinching look at how far we'll go to keep the body running. We discuss the science of rebuilding the human body from 16th-century prosthetic noses to gene-edited pig hearts to hair follicles grown from stem cells.

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