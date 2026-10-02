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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Choose Iowa program connects Iowans to local foods

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani GehrNeve Kelley
Published October 2, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Nearly 360 Iowa farms and food businesses carry the Choose Iowa label. Does buying local make a difference?

On this episode, we discuss the Choose Iowa Program, the state's buy-local brand. First, we hear from Choose Iowa Program director Beth Romer. We also hear from Chris Deal, co-manager of Deal's Orchard, and Laura Cunningham, founder and owner of Skyview Beef, a dairy barn turned market for dozens of local farmers near Nora Springs.

Then, we talk with Shelly Greving, a marketer mapping Iowa's back-road gems, and Andrew and Marissa Waldo, owners of Goose Hill Farm, which grows heritage wheat and other unique grains.

Guests:

  • Beth Romer, director, Choose Iowa Program
  • Chris Deal, co-manager, Deal's Orchard
  • Laura Cunningham, founder and owner, Skyview Beef
  • Shelly Greving, founder, Evolution of the Heartland, owner, Emerge Marketing Solutions
  • Andrew Waldo, co-owner, Goose Hill Farm
  • Marissa Waldo, co-owner, Goose Hill Farm
River to River
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley