Choose Iowa program connects Iowans to local foods

Nearly 360 Iowa farms and food businesses carry the Choose Iowa label. Does buying local make a difference?

On this episode, we discuss the Choose Iowa Program, the state's buy-local brand. First, we hear from Choose Iowa Program director Beth Romer. We also hear from Chris Deal, co-manager of Deal's Orchard, and Laura Cunningham, founder and owner of Skyview Beef, a dairy barn turned market for dozens of local farmers near Nora Springs.

Then, we talk with Shelly Greving, a marketer mapping Iowa's back-road gems, and Andrew and Marissa Waldo, owners of Goose Hill Farm, which grows heritage wheat and other unique grains.

Guests:

