Author Priya Parker believes a healthy community needs healthy conflict

What if the arguments we avoid are the very things that could hold us together?

Author and conflict facilitator Priya Parker believes most people aren't over-fighting, they're under-fighting. On this episode, Parker joins us to explore how unhealthy peace can fracture families. Her new book is titled The Art of Fighting: The Transformative Power of Conflict. The story opens at her grandfather's funeral in Waterloo, where the minister's highest praise for a 50-year marriage was that the couple never once quarreled. This struck her as an issue.

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