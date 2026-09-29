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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Author Priya Parker believes a healthy community needs healthy conflict

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshNeve Kelley
Published September 29, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

What if the arguments we avoid are the very things that could hold us together?

Author and conflict facilitator Priya Parker believes most people aren't over-fighting, they're under-fighting. On this episode, Parker joins us to explore how unhealthy peace can fracture families. Her new book is titled The Art of Fighting: The Transformative Power of Conflict. The story opens at her grandfather's funeral in Waterloo, where the minister's highest praise for a 50-year marriage was that the couple never once quarreled. This struck her as an issue.

Guest:

  • Priya Parker, conflict facilitator, author, The Art of Fighting: The Transformative Power of Conflict
River to River
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley