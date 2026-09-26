© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

UI Center for Intellectual Freedom faces mass resignations

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani GehrNeve Kelley
Published September 26, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

All but two of the University of Iowa’s Center for Intellectual Freedom advisory council members resigned this week. On this episode, we find out why from the Gazette's Vanessa Miller.

Then, we talk with Robin Opsahl of the Iowa Capitol Dispatch about President Trump's lawsuit over the Iowa Poll. A court orders the state to reopen its historical research center in Iowa City. IPR's Maura Curran tells us about this decision. We also talk with Mark Licht of Iowa State University about what a soggy September means for harvest.

Then, we meet Wame Molefhe, a writer in residence from Botswana. And IPR’s Tony Dehner grooves us into the weekend.

Guests:

  • Vanessa Miller, higher education reporter, The Gazette
  • Robin Opsahl, reporter, Iowa Capitol Dispatch
  • Maura Curran, news fellow, Iowa Public Radio
  • Mark Licht, associate professor and extension cropping systems specialist, Iowa State University
  • Wame Molefhe, writer in residence, International Writing Program, University of Iowa
  • Tony Dehner, Studio One host, Iowa Public Radio
River to River
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley