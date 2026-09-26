UI Center for Intellectual Freedom faces mass resignations

All but two of the University of Iowa’s Center for Intellectual Freedom advisory council members resigned this week. On this episode, we find out why from the Gazette's Vanessa Miller.

Then, we talk with Robin Opsahl of the Iowa Capitol Dispatch about President Trump's lawsuit over the Iowa Poll. A court orders the state to reopen its historical research center in Iowa City. IPR's Maura Curran tells us about this decision. We also talk with Mark Licht of Iowa State University about what a soggy September means for harvest.

Then, we meet Wame Molefhe, a writer in residence from Botswana. And IPR’s Tony Dehner grooves us into the weekend.

Guests:

