© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

PFAS in polar bears and packaging

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanSamantha McIntoshMadeleine Willis
Published August 26, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Companies are voluntarily phasing out the use of so called “forever chemicals,” or PFAS, used in food packaging. On this episode of River to River, experts discuss what the phase out will look like and what consumers need to know.

Host Ben Kieffer is joined by Lydia Jahl from the Green Science Policy Institute in Berkley. Later in the hour, Mark Early, Keith Vorst, and Katie Updegraff of the Polymer and Food Protection Consortium at Iowa State University also join the program.

This episode was originally produced Aug. 5, 2024.

Guests:

  • Lydia Jahl, senior scientist, Green Science Policy Institute
  • Mark Early, pre-doctoral Research Associate, polymer and food protection consortium, Iowa State University
  • Katie Updegraff, project manager, polymer and food protection consortium, Iowa State University
  • Keith Vorst, associate professor and director, polymer and food protection consortium, Iowa State University
Tags
River to River Iowa State UniversityFood & DrinkPFAS
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Madeleine Willis
Madeleine Willis is IPR's Production Assistant supporting the talk shows and The Sunny Side Project. Willis has experience in audio production, reporting, writing and editing stories and conversations. She's reported and produced conversations on womanhood, sports, and good news from across Iowa. Willis will receive her bachelors degree from the University of Iowa in May 2025.
See stories by Madeleine Willis
More Stories Like This