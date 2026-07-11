Iowa's first measles case of 2026 confirmed in Polk County

Iowa sees its first measles case of the year. On today's Newsbuzz edition of River to River, we talk with Polk County Public Health Director Juliann Van Liew about how Polk County is guarding against the highly contagious virus.

We talk with Luke Nozicka of NPR's Midwest Newsroom about the rise in dementia cases and lack of specialists to keep up. We hear how Iowa's drinking water nitrate violations more than doubled last year from Cami Koons of the Iowa Capital Dispatch. IPR's Rachel Cramer shares how Iowa volunteers are racing to track the state's disappearing bumblebees, and we talk with Des Moines City Manager Scott Sanders about the budget gap created by the new property tax law.

Then, IPR's Cece Mitchell grooves us into the weekend.

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