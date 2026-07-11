© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Iowa's first measles case of 2026 confirmed in Polk County

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani GehrNeve Kelley
Published July 11, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Iowa sees its first measles case of the year. On today's Newsbuzz edition of River to River, we talk with Polk County Public Health Director Juliann Van Liew about how Polk County is guarding against the highly contagious virus.

We talk with Luke Nozicka of NPR's Midwest Newsroom about the rise in dementia cases and lack of specialists to keep up. We hear how Iowa's drinking water nitrate violations more than doubled last year from Cami Koons of the Iowa Capital Dispatch. IPR's Rachel Cramer shares how Iowa volunteers are racing to track the state's disappearing bumblebees, and we talk with Des Moines City Manager Scott Sanders about the budget gap created by the new property tax law.

Then, IPR's Cece Mitchell grooves us into the weekend.

Guests:

  • Juliann Van Liew, Polk County Public Health director
  • Luke Nozicka, senior news reporter, NPR's Midwest Newsroom
  • Cami Koons, reporter, Iowa Capital Dispatch
  • Rachel Cramer, Harvest Public Media Reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Scott Sanders, Des Moines City Manager
  • Cece Mitchell, IPR Studio One Host
Tags
River to River public healthEnvironmentDes Moines
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
More Stories Like This