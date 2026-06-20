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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Cedar County's Humans for Racial Justice hosts second annual Juneteenth historical tour

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published June 20, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On this Newsbuzz episode, IPR's Gavin McGough joins to discuss a new gas power plant that was approved by the Cedar Falls City Council this week, and IPR's Rachel Cramer shares how Iowa's landfills are filling up fast.

Cami Koons of Iowa Capital Dispatch reports on a multistate research project that held a panel of rural Iowans Tuesday, and we hear about the U.S. losing ground in the higher education space as Iowa State University and University of Iowa continue to slip in university rankings.

Humans for Racial Justice hosts their second annual Juneteenth event which tours local Underground Railroad sites in Cedar County, and IPR Studio One's Nick Brunner grooves us into the weekend.

Guests:

  • Gavin McGough, IPR northeast Iowa reporter
  • Rachel Cramer, IPR agriculture reporter
  • Cami Koons, Iowa Capital Dispatch reporter covering agriculture and the environment
  • Vanessa Miller, higher education reporter, The Gazette
  • Joan Blundell, member, Humans for Racial Justice
  • Kathleen Darling, member, Humans for Racial Justice
  • Nick Brunner, Studio One program director
Tags
River to River Juneteenthland useCedar FallsRural IowaHigher Education
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
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