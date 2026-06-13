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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Half a million central Iowans are under mandatory watering bans

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanNeve Kelley
Published June 13, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Nitrate levels in Iowa’s rivers are so high that treatment plants can’t keep up. We hear why mandatory watering bans are now in effect.

But first we recap this week's severe weather and look ahead to what is on the way. We also talk with IPR’s Rachel Cramer on the watering bans tied to nitrate pollution. Then, IPR’s John Wanamaker explains why Iowa pork producers are taking their fight over California’s Prop 12 to Congress, and the University of Iowa's Thomas Oates explains the major challenges of the first World Cup hosted by three countries. Finally, IPR’s Tony Dehner Grooves us into the weekend.

Guests:

  • Jack Rotter, meteorologist, National Weather Service
  • Rachel Cramer, Harvest Public Media reporter, IPR News
  • John Wanamaker, All Things Considered host, IPR News
  • Thomas Oates, professor in journalism and mass communications, appointment in American studies, director of graduate studies, University of Iowa
  • Tony Dehner, host, IPR Studio One
River to River
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley was a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley