Half a million central Iowans are under mandatory watering bans

Nitrate levels in Iowa’s rivers are so high that treatment plants can’t keep up. We hear why mandatory watering bans are now in effect.

But first we recap this week's severe weather and look ahead to what is on the way. We also talk with IPR’s Rachel Cramer on the watering bans tied to nitrate pollution. Then, IPR’s John Wanamaker explains why Iowa pork producers are taking their fight over California’s Prop 12 to Congress, and the University of Iowa's Thomas Oates explains the major challenges of the first World Cup hosted by three countries. Finally, IPR’s Tony Dehner Grooves us into the weekend.

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