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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Water quality in the age of deregulations

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published May 9, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

As President Donald Trump has promised deregulation, experts share what that means for water quality and where regulations already fall short.

Farmer and former Iowa Corn Growers Association President Tim Recker has dramatically changed his farm, going no-till and adding wetlands. To him, regulations only hinder farmers' ability to adopt more sustainable practices. Host Ben Kieffer speaks with Recker, as well as a professor and water quality proponent Silvia Secchi who gives a history of The Clean Water Act and argues regulations don't go far enough.

Also, Nina Elkadi, an investigative reporter, shares her reporting on water quality issues, including the fight to protect Bloody Run Creek from agriculture runoff. Then, Melissa Miller, the Iowa Nitrogen Initiative project director, speaks about the complexities of nutrient application on farms and the work they are doing to make this application more accurate.

This episode was produced in March 2025.

Guests:

  • Tim Recker, corn and soybean farmer in northeast Iowa, previous president of the Iowa Corn Growers Association
  • Nina Elkadi, investigative reporter, Sentient Media
  • Silvia Secchi, professor of geographical and sustainability sciences, University of Iowa
  • Melissa Miller, project director, Iowa Nitrogen Initiative
Tags
River to River Water QualityAgribusinessFarmingEnvironmentpollution
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
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