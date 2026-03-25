Iowans visit Cuba amid tensions with U.S.

A new nation, a divided country, a lonely fort in a harbor. New York Times bestselling author Erik Larson will be in Iowa to talk about his latest book, The Demon of Unrest: A Saga of Hubris, Heartbreak, and Heroism at the Dawn of the Civil War. It’s a gripping account of the months between Lincoln's election and the first shots of the Civil War, and Larson joins the show to talk about it ahead of his Iowa City event.

Then, a group of Iowans just returned from Cuba amid tensions with the U.S. and the energy crisis. President of United Way of Central Iowa Mary Sellers and Clive City Councilmember Susan Judkins join the show to share their experience.

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