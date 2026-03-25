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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Iowans visit Cuba amid tensions with U.S.

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published March 25, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

A new nation, a divided country, a lonely fort in a harbor. New York Times bestselling author Erik Larson will be in Iowa to talk about his latest book, The Demon of Unrest: A Saga of Hubris, Heartbreak, and Heroism at the Dawn of the Civil War. It’s a gripping account of the months between Lincoln's election and the first shots of the Civil War, and Larson joins the show to talk about it ahead of his Iowa City event.

Then, a group of Iowans just returned from Cuba amid tensions with the U.S. and the energy crisis. President of United Way of Central Iowa Mary Sellers and Clive City Councilmember Susan Judkins join the show to share their experience.

Guests:

  • Erik Larson, bestselling author
  • Mary Sellers, president, United Way of Central Iowa
  • Susan Judkins, Clive city councilmember
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River to River Books & ReadingHistoryInternational Affairs
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
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