Add these books to your summer reading list

Looking for a deep dive into current affairs, a captivating memoir or an opportunity to get lost in a novel? We’ve got you covered.

It’s Talk of Iowa's annual summer books show. We get reading recommendations from some of Iowa’s leading independent booksellers.

Also for our book lovers — mark the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence with a discussion of the book Founding Mothers: The Women Who Raised Our Nation by Cokie Roberts during a live recording of the Talk of Iowa book club.

Guests:

