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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Add these books to your summer reading list

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published May 29, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Looking for a deep dive into current affairs, a captivating memoir or an opportunity to get lost in a novel? We’ve got you covered.

It’s Talk of Iowa's annual summer books show. We get reading recommendations from some of Iowa’s leading independent booksellers.

Also for our book lovers — mark the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence with a discussion of the book Founding Mothers: The Women Who Raised Our Nation by Cokie Roberts during a live recording of the Talk of Iowa book club.

Guests:

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Talk of Iowa Books & Reading
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
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