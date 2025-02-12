What large-scale deportation means for a community

The 2008 Postville raid was at the time the largest in U.S. history and left lasting impacts in the community. Amid promises of mass deportation, River to River host Ben Kieffer revisits Postville with Hola America Publication editor-in-chief Chistina Fernandez-Morrow.

Then, Rep. Steven Holt discusses his support for a 2024 immigration law that makes illegal immigration a state crime. The law has been blocked by a federal court. He’ll also discuss other immigration proposals this session and where he sees the state’s role in immigration control. Later in the hour, attorney Rubi Cordova who works on migrant issues will share the unfair labor practices workers without legal status face.

Guests:

