River to River

What large-scale deportation means for a community

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published February 12, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Large-scale deportation can leave lasting impacts. At the same time, a workforce without legal status is left vulnerable to unsafe work environments.

The 2008 Postville raid was at the time the largest in U.S. history and left lasting impacts in the community. Amid promises of mass deportation, River to River host Ben Kieffer revisits Postville with Hola America Publication editor-in-chief Chistina Fernandez-Morrow.

Then, Rep. Steven Holt discusses his support for a 2024 immigration law that makes illegal immigration a state crime. The law has been blocked by a federal court. He’ll also discuss other immigration proposals this session and where he sees the state’s role in immigration control. Later in the hour, attorney Rubi Cordova who works on migrant issues will share the unfair labor practices workers without legal status face.

Guests:

  • Rubi Cordova, attorney working on migrant rights cases
  • Christina Fernandez-Morrow, editor-in-chief, Hola America Publications
  • Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
