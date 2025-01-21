Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator, Kacey Musgraves to headline Hinterland 2025

The Hinterland Music Festival will return August 1-3 with its most diverse lineup yet, and here at Studio One, we are thrilled!

The lineup is strong from top to bottom, and includes Bleachers, The Marias, Remi Wolf, Clairo, Sierra Ferrell, Glass Beams, Good Neighbours, Royal Otis, Gigi Perez, Scowl and many more. Rounding out the festival lineup are the headliners: Tyler, The Creator, Kacey Musgraves and Lana Del Rey.

Notably, Tyler, The Creator is the first hip-hop act to headline the festival in its ten-year history.

The 2025 festival brings several big changes as well. We already know there will be a new layout, with a bigger main stage, more trees, additional shade and better water access.

"There's no doubt that we have grown out of our previous location," Festival Organizer Sam Summers told Studio One Host Cece Mitchell.

You can see the changes in the 2025 festival map.

The festival is also introducing the "90 Degree Guarantee," an unprecedented change that allows ticket holders to request refunds for any day that is predicted to reach 90 degrees or higher. As we've noted in the past, Hinterland weekend the last few years has been incredibly hot. The festival is acknowledging this, and the guarantee is, to our knowledge, the first time a temperature-related ticket refund has been offered to attendees.

The rules for the guarantee say that if, on July 29, the forecasted temperatures are 90 degrees or higher in St. Charles on Aug. 1-3, ticket purchasers will be able to request a return of their festival admission ticket for the days that exceed that temperature.

"I think that gives people the confidence that if we get to the point where it is very hot come August, and you make a decision you don't want to go, you can return it," Summers said.



The lineup

Now, let’s get a little backstory on these artists, many of whom we play regularly on-air, some that are new to us, and some that — though we don't play them often — we can't wait to see.



Tyler, The Creator

Tyler, The Creator is one of the biggest names in hip-hop right now. His 2024 album CHROMAKOPIA topped the charts and was included on a multitude of year-end lists as one of the best albums of the year. Always one to get eccentric and pump up a crowd, Tyler’s performance won't be one to miss. Lately he’s been performing from the top of a large shipping container, wearing an unsettling empty face mask with his hair styled into two horns. Tyler is the opening headliner for the festival, performing Friday, Aug. 1.

Prep for his performance by listening to “EARFQUAKE,” “Like Him (featuring Lola Young)” and “ARE WE STILL FRIENDS.”

Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves is the sole returning headliner, having last graced the Hinterland stage in 2019. The last several years have been very good to Musgraves. Since the release of Golden Hour in 2018, she’s released two more full-length albums, collaborated with Zac Bryan and Sabrina Carpenter, and played on SNL twice. She’s appealing to both country and pop fans with her last two albums, star-crossed and Deeper Well. Musgraves is sure to be a crowd favorite when she headlines Saturday night.

Prep for her performance by listening to “Slow Burn,” “justified” and “Too Good to be True.”

Madeleine Charis King / Iowa Public Radio Kacey Musgraves performing at Hinterland 2019

Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey has been a cultural force since 2012, when she released her debut album Born To Die. Album after album, she’s proven that she is one of the most consistent pop stars in the game. Del Rey has a new record scheduled for release this May, timed perfectly with her stop in Iowa this summer. We can’t wait to see if she makes our “Summertime Sadness” fantasies come true. You can catch Del Rey closing the festival Sunday, Aug. 3.

Prep for her performance by listening to “West Coast,” “Summertime Sadness” and “Doin’ Time.”

Clairo

Here at Studio One, we've been enjoying Clairo's latest release, Charm, for a while now. The album has been a breakthrough for Clairo, and her songs "Sexy to Someone" and "Juna" have had extensive airplay. The live show that Clairo brings to the stage is chocked full of the unexpected. She's even had audience members come onstage to do backflips. Clairo opens for Tyler, The Creator Friday night.

Prep for her performance by listening to "Juna" and "Sexy to Someone."

The Marías

If you're looking for who'll be supplying the dreamy vibes at this Hinterland, look no further than The Marías. The band hails from Los Angeles and has perfected a produced, ethereal sound that's reminiscent of that city. They bounce between lyrics in English and Spanish, with elements of jazz thrown in for good measure. The Marías are sure to give a transportive set not to be missed. You can catch them Saturday, opening for Musgraves.

Prep for their set by listening to "No One Noticed" and "Heavy."

Bleachers

Jack Antonoff is the mastermind behind Bleachers and producer of some of the biggest pop hits of the last decade, and he returns to Iowa in 2025. Bleachers last appeared in Iowa in 2024, at Saturday in the Park in Sioux City, so if you missed the band then, now is your chance. The group is the opening act for Lana Del Rey, and Antonoff has produced her last three records. We're keeping our fingers crossed for a guest performance. Summers says he thinks there's "a good chance" after watching them perform "Margaret" together at the 2023 All Things Go music festival.

Prep for Bleachers by listening to "Rollercoaster" and "Modern Girl."

Lucius Pham / Iowa Public Radio

Remi Wolf

Remi Wolf is setting up to be the next pop princess. She's recently been opening for Olivia Rodrigo, Paramore, Halsey, and Lorde, and her hit track "Cinderella" has all the ingredients to blast her into the same category of stardom as the acts she's been opening for. This year, Wolf is performing at just about every music festival, so keep your eyes peeled and don't be surprised if you start hearing a lot more about her in the coming months. She's playing Friday at Hinterland, right before Clairo.

Prep for her performance by listening to "Cinderella" and "Toro."

Royal Otis

The Australian guitar-pop duo make their Hinterland debut this year. The band was named an artist to watch by the Grammys in 2024, and then enjoyed a massive viral hit with their cover of The Cranberries' "Linger." Appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Triple J's Like A Version are a few more signs that the band is on the up-and-up. You can see their performance Friday afternoon.

Prep for their set by listening to "Oysters In My Pocket" and "Sofa King."

Sierra Ferrell

Sierra Ferrell is one of the most exciting names in Americana, and she's making her return to Hinterland this year. Her last visit to the festival was a triumphant 2022 set that saw her team up with Billy Strings. Since her last appearance, Sierra has appeared on NPR's Tiny Desk, released a critically acclaimed album and collaborated with Post Malone and Zac Bryan. Ferrell takes the stage right before Bleachers on Sunday.

Prep for Ferrell's set by listening to "American Dreaming" and "The Garden."

Madeleine Charis King / Iowa Public Radio

Glass Beams

Glass Beams is an enigmatic group hailing from Australia/India. The band crafts intricate psychedelic rock sounds with non-traditional instrumentation. They currently have just one EP out, but have locked down opening slots for St. Vincent, Rüfüs Du Sol and are making a Bonnaroo appearance. Oh — and they wear masks. You can catch them Saturday afternoon.

Prep for their set by listening to "Mahal" and "Mirage."

Gigi Perez

Here's another Studio One favorite. Gigi Perez found viral fame on TikTok in 2021 and has since opened for Coldplay and signed with Island Records. Her track "Sailor Song" is in heavy rotation on Studio One right now. It's a great introduction if you're unfamiliar with her music.

"The songs are just so powerful and so there's no doubt that someone like Gigi Perez will be in that headline spot eventually," Summers predicts.

You can catch Perez Saturday afternoon.

Prep for her performance by listening to "Sailor Song" and "Fable."

Scowl

Scowl, along with Tyler, The Creator, are the most diverse additions to Hinterland this year. Hailing from Santa Cruz, Calif., Scowl crafts hardcore punk more in line with bands you might catch at Warped Tour. That being said — who cares? Scowl is one of the more exciting bands going currently, and lead singer Kat Moss has the stage presence of a young Patti Smith combined with Iggy Pop. The band's set is sure to be one of the most energy-infused of the weekend. You can catch them first thing Friday.

Prep for their set by listening to "Special" and "Opening Night."

The full lineup

There are so many great acts coming to Hinterland this year, and we can't wait to connect with them while they visit. If the bands we've mentioned here got you interested, here's the full lineup as it stands right now:

FRIDAY, AUG. 1



Tyler, the Creator

Clairo

Remi Wolf

Royel Otis

Rebecca Black

Good Neighbours

INJI

Scowl

+ Campfire Stage TBA

SATURDAY, AUG. 2



Kacey Musgraves

The Marías

Still Woozy

Role Model

Glass Beams

Gigi Perez

Willow Avalon

hey, nothing

+ Campfire Stage TBA

SUNDAY, AUG. 3



Lana Del Rey

Bleachers

Sierra Ferrell

Wyatt Flores

Michael Marcagi

Evan Honer

Orla Gartland

Sam Austins

+ Campfire Stage TBA

We can't wait to see you in St. Charles!