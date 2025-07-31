© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Iowa GOP chair says watch Rob Sand 'like a hawk'

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani GehrNeve Kelley
Published July 31, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Pete Buttigieg warns Democrats not to go back to the status quo. Today, we hear about the party’s internal debate over its future.

On this Politics Day edition of River to River, analysis from political scientists Wayne Moyer of Grinnell College and Chris Larimer of the University of Northern Iowa. We take stock of the 2026 Iowa governor’s race, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's plans to reorganize to regional hubs and plenty more.

Guests:

  • Chris Larimer, professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
  • Wayne Moyer, Rosenfield professor and professor of political science, Grinnell College
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
