Postal workers union asks Iowans to oppose U.S. Postal Service privatization

By Dani Gehr,
Katherine PerkinsNeve Kelley
Published July 24, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Another Democrat has announced their intention to run for an Iowa congressional seat. What do these contested primaries say about the state of the Democratic party and possible incumbent vulnerabilities?

On this Politics Day edition of River to River, Dani Gehr fills in for Ben Kieffer. She is joined by political scientists Dave Peterson of Iowa State University and Rachel Caufield of Drake University. They dig into Speaker Mike Johnson's decision to send Congress home early, the postal workers' union asking Iowans to help oppose privatization and plenty more.

Guests:

  • Dave Peterson, Lucken professor of political science, Iowa State University
  • Rachel Caufield, professor, co-chair, Drake University Department of Political Science
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Executive Producer of Talk Shows and Program Director for News & Talk. Since 2014, Perkins has managed the broadcast schedule and sound of the news and information service of Iowa Public Radio, as well as has directed the long-term planning and oversight for IPR's talk shows, Talk of Iowa and River to River. Perkins has a master's degree from Sangamon State University (now the University of Illinois – Springfield).
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
