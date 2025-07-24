Postal workers union asks Iowans to oppose U.S. Postal Service privatization

Another Democrat has announced their intention to run for an Iowa congressional seat. What do these contested primaries say about the state of the Democratic party and possible incumbent vulnerabilities?

On this Politics Day edition of River to River, Dani Gehr fills in for Ben Kieffer. She is joined by political scientists Dave Peterson of Iowa State University and Rachel Caufield of Drake University. They dig into Speaker Mike Johnson's decision to send Congress home early, the postal workers' union asking Iowans to help oppose privatization and plenty more.

Guests:

