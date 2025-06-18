© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River

1925 murder in Vinton was an unsolved mystery until now

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani GehrNeve Kelley
Published June 18, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

One hundred years ago, a murder in Vinton shocked the country. Today, we hear what that case exposed about a dark chapter in Iowa's history.

Veteran journalist Tom Chorneau joins this episode to discuss his new book Mrs. Cook & The Klan. This book examines an unsolved Iowa murder case from 1925. Chorneau’s true crime investigation also explains the complex social, political and cultural forces at work in 1920s America, where prohibition, the KKK's resurgence and the temperance movement created a volatile mix.

Guests:

  • Tom Chorneau, author, Mrs. Cook & The Klan
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's <i>River to River</i>.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
