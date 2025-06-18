1925 murder in Vinton was an unsolved mystery until now

One hundred years ago, a murder in Vinton shocked the country. Today, we hear what that case exposed about a dark chapter in Iowa's history.

Veteran journalist Tom Chorneau joins this episode to discuss his new book Mrs. Cook & The Klan. This book examines an unsolved Iowa murder case from 1925. Chorneau’s true crime investigation also explains the complex social, political and cultural forces at work in 1920s America, where prohibition, the KKK's resurgence and the temperance movement created a volatile mix.

Guests:

