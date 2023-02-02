© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The effects of eliminating Iowa's gender balance laws

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published February 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Political scientists Karen Kedrowski of Iowa State University and Adrienne Gathman of Simpson College join host Ben Kieffer to discuss the latest political news.

In Iowa, gender identity legislation is advancing at the Iowa statehouse. Nationally, they discuss the debt limit showdown, 2024 presidential hopefuls and the political shockwaves stemming from the killing of Tyre Nichols.

Guests:

  • Karen Kedrowski, political science professor at Iowa State University and director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics
  • Adrienne Gathman, assistant professor of political science at Simpson College
Tags
River to River Gender and Gender IssuesLGBTQRacePolice and Law Enforcement2024 Election
