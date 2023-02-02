The effects of eliminating Iowa's gender balance laws
Political scientists Karen Kedrowski of Iowa State University and Adrienne Gathman of Simpson College join host Ben Kieffer to discuss the latest political news.
In Iowa, gender identity legislation is advancing at the Iowa statehouse. Nationally, they discuss the debt limit showdown, 2024 presidential hopefuls and the political shockwaves stemming from the killing of Tyre Nichols.
Guests:
- Karen Kedrowski, political science professor at Iowa State University and director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics
- Adrienne Gathman, assistant professor of political science at Simpson College