© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Bill would remove gender identity as protected characteristic from Iowa Civil Rights Act

By Ben Kieffer,
Katarina SostaricCaitlin Troutman
Published February 25, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Republican lawmakers have introduced a bill to remove gender identity protections from the Iowa Civil Rights Act. Statehouse reporter Katarina Sostaric and host Ben Kieffer speak with lawmakers about what this would mean for Iowans.

Before that, an Iowa doctor shares what she’s been hearing from LGBTQ patients in the current political atmosphere. First, though, a space physicist with the University of Iowa shares how Iowans can see a planetary parade this week, and talks about an asteroid heading toward earth and the impact of funding cuts on research.

Guests:

  • Dr. Allison Jaynes, Associate Professor, department of physics & astronomy, University of Iowa
  • Dr. Kaaren Olesen, OBGYN, Broadlawns Medical Center
  • Rep. Ross Wilburn, D-Ames
  • Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison
Tags
River to River 2025 Legislative SessionGender and Gender IssuesLGBTQcivil rightsAstronomy
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Katarina Sostaric
Katarina Sostaric is IPR's State Government Reporter, with expertise in state government and agencies, state officials and how public policy affects Iowans' lives. She's covered Iowa's annual legislative sessions, the closure of state agencies, and policy impacts on family planning services and access, among other topics, for IPR, NPR and other public media organizations. Sostaric is a graduate of the University of Missouri.
See stories by Katarina Sostaric
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content