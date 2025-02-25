Bill would remove gender identity as protected characteristic from Iowa Civil Rights Act

Republican lawmakers have introduced a bill to remove gender identity protections from the Iowa Civil Rights Act. Statehouse reporter Katarina Sostaric and host Ben Kieffer speak with lawmakers about what this would mean for Iowans.

Before that, an Iowa doctor shares what she’s been hearing from LGBTQ patients in the current political atmosphere. First, though, a space physicist with the University of Iowa shares how Iowans can see a planetary parade this week, and talks about an asteroid heading toward earth and the impact of funding cuts on research.

Guests:

