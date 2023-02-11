© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
From State of the Union to Statehouse policy on gender identity

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published February 11, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
In this conversation from Pints and Politics in Cedar Rapids, panelists discuss President Joe Biden's State of the Union address and a flurry of activity from Iowa's Republican-controlled legislature.

River to River host Ben Kieffer and The Gazette's investigative reporter Erin Jordan moderated the first Pints & Politics of 2023 in front of a live audience at CSPS Hall in Cedar Rapids on February 9.

The panel of guests discusses the contentious State of the Union address given on February 7 and potential candidates for the 2024 presidential election.

They also dissect the education savings account legislation signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds and bills dealing with gender identity and books in K-12 schools and answer audience questions.

Guests:

  • Dr. Christopher Peters, Republican former congressional candidate
  • Todd Dorman, insights and opinion editor, The Gazette
  • Althea Cole, columnist, The Gazette
  • Tom Barton, deputy Des Moines bureau chief, The Gazette
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
