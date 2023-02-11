From State of the Union to Statehouse policy on gender identity

River to River host Ben Kieffer and The Gazette's investigative reporter Erin Jordan moderated the first Pints & Politics of 2023 in front of a live audience at CSPS Hall in Cedar Rapids on February 9.

The panel of guests discusses the contentious State of the Union address given on February 7 and potential candidates for the 2024 presidential election.

They also dissect the education savings account legislation signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds and bills dealing with gender identity and books in K-12 schools and answer audience questions.

Guests:

