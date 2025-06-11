© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Iowa veteran strives to provide better life for his Afghan counterpart

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshNeve Kelley
Published June 11, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
The Department of Homeland Security decided this spring not to renew Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, for Afghan refugees in the U.S., setting them up for potential deportation. A travel ban took effect Monday blocking people from Afghanistan and 11 other countries from entering the U.S.

On today's episode, we follow up with Ottumwa native and retired Green Beret John Paluska who has been working for years to find a new home for his Afghan Special Forces counterpart Habib and his family, since Afghanistan fell under Taliban rule in 2021.

Also in this episode, we learn more about the travel ban and deportation efforts from from University of Iowa law professor Kate Melloy Goettel. She directs the Federal Impact Litigation Clinic at the UI College of Law, which litigates civil cases in federal court at the intersection of immigration, civil rights, and administrative law.

Guests:

  • John Paluska, Iowa native, retired Green Beret, board member for Special Operations Foundation, co-founder of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum Visionary Network
  • Kate Melloy Goettel, associate clinical professor, University of Iowa College of Law
River to River MilitaryIowa Veterans of AfghanistanVeteransrefugeesimmigration
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's <i>River to River</i>.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
