Iowa veteran strives to provide better life for his Afghan counterpart

The Department of Homeland Security decided this spring not to renew Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, for Afghan refugees in the U.S., setting them up for potential deportation. A travel ban took effect Monday blocking people from Afghanistan and 11 other countries from entering the U.S.

On today's episode, we follow up with Ottumwa native and retired Green Beret John Paluska who has been working for years to find a new home for his Afghan Special Forces counterpart Habib and his family, since Afghanistan fell under Taliban rule in 2021.

Also in this episode, we learn more about the travel ban and deportation efforts from from University of Iowa law professor Kate Melloy Goettel. She directs the Federal Impact Litigation Clinic at the UI College of Law, which litigates civil cases in federal court at the intersection of immigration, civil rights, and administrative law.

