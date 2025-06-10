© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Iowa Job Corps centers react to federal cuts

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanNeve Kelley
Published June 10, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The Trump administration is closing all Job Corps Centers in the country, including centers in Denison and Ottumwa. Job Corps professionals and graduates, as well as the mayor of Ottumwa, discuss what the loss could mean for the Denison and Ottumwa communities.

But first, the New World Screwworm (NWS) parasites are now advancing northward. They could disrupt American agriculture if they gained a foothold here again. We hear from Grant Drewell, professor and veterinarian at Iowa State University, about the threat the screwworm poses in Iowa.

Guests:

  • Grant Drewell, professor and veterinarian, Iowa State University Beef Extension
  • Amy Harris, medical business office instructor with Ottumwa Job Corps, Job Corps graduate
  • Lindsay Cale, Center Director, Ottumwa Job Corps center
  • Rick Johnson, mayor of Ottumwa
  • Evan Simpson, Denison job corps graduate
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's <i>River to River</i>.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
