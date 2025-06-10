Iowa Job Corps centers react to federal cuts

The Trump administration is closing all Job Corps Centers in the country, including centers in Denison and Ottumwa. Job Corps professionals and graduates, as well as the mayor of Ottumwa, discuss what the loss could mean for the Denison and Ottumwa communities.

But first, the New World Screwworm (NWS) parasites are now advancing northward. They could disrupt American agriculture if they gained a foothold here again. We hear from Grant Drewell, professor and veterinarian at Iowa State University, about the threat the screwworm poses in Iowa.

Guests:

