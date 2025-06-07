Davenport community learns more about deadly building collapse

On this Newsbuzz episode of River to River, IPR's James Kelley gives a rundown on the long-awaited state investigation into the 2023 collapse of a Davenport apartment building.

Then, Trish Mehaffey of The Gazette shares about the settlement reached in the Adventureland wrongful death suit. Courtney Crowder of the Des Moines Register goes in depth on her three-part series about a University of Iowa fertility doctor who fathered at least five children unbeknownst to his patient couples. Jason Clayworth of Axios Des Moines explains how Des Moines Pride — among other celebrations around the country — has experienced a sponsorship pullback.

Also, last month was the first May in Iowa with no tornadoes since 2010. Justin Glisan, state climatologist, shares the details.

Finally, IPR's Mark Simmet helps groove us into the weekend.

Guests:

