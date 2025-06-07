© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Davenport community learns more about deadly building collapse

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshNeve Kelley
Published June 7, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On this Newsbuzz episode of River to River, IPR's James Kelley gives a rundown on the long-awaited state investigation into the 2023 collapse of a Davenport apartment building.

Then, Trish Mehaffey of The Gazette shares about the settlement reached in the Adventureland wrongful death suit. Courtney Crowder of the Des Moines Register goes in depth on her three-part series about a University of Iowa fertility doctor who fathered at least five children unbeknownst to his patient couples. Jason Clayworth of Axios Des Moines explains how Des Moines Pride — among other celebrations around the country — has experienced a sponsorship pullback.

Also, last month was the first May in Iowa with no tornadoes since 2010. Justin Glisan, state climatologist, shares the details.

Finally, IPR's Mark Simmet helps groove us into the weekend.

Guests:

  • James Kelley, Eastern Iowa reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Trish Mehaffey, courts reporter, The Gazette
  • Courtney Crowder, columnist and senior writer, Des Moines Register
  • Jason Clayworth, reporter, Axios Des Moines
  • Justin Glisan, state climatologist
  • Mark Simmet, IPR senior music producer, Studio One host
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's <i>River to River</i>.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
