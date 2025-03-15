The impact of federal funding cuts and potential department shutdowns on Iowans

The United States Department of Agriculture is ending two programs that gave Iowa $11.3 million to support local food. This hour, Ben Kieffer talks with Iowa Capital Dispatch agriculture reporter Cami Koons about the future of federal funding for Iowa’s farmers.

Also, the Des Moines Register’s Stephen Gruber Miller provides an update on the Iowa Statehouse. Samantha Hernandez of the Des Moines Register discusses how a potential shutdown of the U.S. Department of Education may impact Iowans. Then, Axios reporter Linh Ta talks about a Des Moines high school that saw positive results after banning cell phones.

Finally, IPR Studio One’s Tony Dehner grooves us into the weekend with new music from Bob Mould and Irma Thomas.

Guests:

