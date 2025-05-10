© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

How cuts to AmeriCorps are impacting Iowa

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani GehrCaitlin TroutmanBrianna Bohling-Hall
Published May 10, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Hundreds of AmeriCorps members in Iowa have been left scrambling for housing and jobs after the federal government abruptly terminated funding for the program. On this episode of River to River, Indian Creek Nature Center executive director John Myers discusses how his center has been impacted by the sudden departure of AmeriCorps volunteers, and what it could mean for the future of many of Iowa’s nature reserves.

But first, Iowa Capital Dispatch legislative reporter Robin Opsahl shares a statehouse update as we near the end of the legislative session, and The Gazette higher education reporter Vanessa Miller provides news from the Board of Regents.

Also, Tom Chapman, executive director of the Iowa Catholic Conference, discusses how the Catholic Church’s new leader may impact Iowa Catholics. And Studio One’s Cece Mitchell grooves us into the weekend with new music from Indigo De Souza and The Beths.

Guests

  • Tom Chapman, executive director, Iowa Catholic Conference  
  • Robin Opsahl, legislative reporter, Iowa Capital Dispatch  
  • Vanessa Miller, higher education reporter, The Gazette  
  • John Myers, executive director, Indian Creek Nature Center  
  • Cece Mitchell, music producer, IPR Studio One  
River to River Federal cuts 2025Local GovernmentIowa Politics
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's <i>River to River</i>.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Brianna Bohling-Hall
