How cuts to AmeriCorps are impacting Iowa

Hundreds of AmeriCorps members in Iowa have been left scrambling for housing and jobs after the federal government abruptly terminated funding for the program. On this episode of River to River, Indian Creek Nature Center executive director John Myers discusses how his center has been impacted by the sudden departure of AmeriCorps volunteers, and what it could mean for the future of many of Iowa’s nature reserves.

But first, Iowa Capital Dispatch legislative reporter Robin Opsahl shares a statehouse update as we near the end of the legislative session, and The Gazette higher education reporter Vanessa Miller provides news from the Board of Regents.

Also, Tom Chapman, executive director of the Iowa Catholic Conference, discusses how the Catholic Church’s new leader may impact Iowa Catholics. And Studio One’s Cece Mitchell grooves us into the weekend with new music from Indigo De Souza and The Beths.

Guests

