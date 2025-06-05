© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Sen. Ernst's town hall controversy spawns 2026 opponent

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani GehrNeve Kelley
Published June 5, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Sen. Joni Ernst is under fire after a town hall attendee yelled, "People will die" due to Medicaid cuts, and Ernst responded, "We all are going to die." In the wake of this controversy, state Rep. J.D. Scholten, D-Sioux City, announced his run for Ernst's Senate seat.

On this Politics Day episode of River to River, political scientists Dave Peterson of Iowa State University and Evan Renfro of the University of Northern Iowa join Ben Kieffer to talk about this controversy and the latest Iowans announcing their 2026 plans, including the race to replace Gov. Kim Reynolds. Also, their thoughts on the latest developments in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine.

Guests:

  • Evan Renfro, associate professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
  • Dave Peterson, professor of political science, Iowa State University
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's <i>River to River</i>.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
