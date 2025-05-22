© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Political analysis of more campaign announcements

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published May 22, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

More Iowa candidates have come forward with campaign runs for state and Congressional races in 2026.

On this Politics Day episode, political scientists Chris Larimer and Jonathan Hassid join to discuss U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra launching the first TV ad for the race to fill Gov. Kim Reynolds' seat and a Democratic challenger announcing his run for Iowa Secretary of State.

They also discuss the latest action from Iowa's congressional delegation regarding DOGE and President Donald Trump's tax bill, the United States' tariff negotiations with China and more.

Guests:

  • Jonathan Hassid, associate professor in political science, Iowa State University
  • Chris Larimer, professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
River to River 2025 Legislative SessionU.S. CongressMedicaid
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's <i>River to River</i>.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
