Political analysis of more campaign announcements
More Iowa candidates have come forward with campaign runs for state and Congressional races in 2026.
On this Politics Day episode, political scientists Chris Larimer and Jonathan Hassid join to discuss U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra launching the first TV ad for the race to fill Gov. Kim Reynolds' seat and a Democratic challenger announcing his run for Iowa Secretary of State.
They also discuss the latest action from Iowa's congressional delegation regarding DOGE and President Donald Trump's tax bill, the United States' tariff negotiations with China and more.
Guests:
- Jonathan Hassid, associate professor in political science, Iowa State University
- Chris Larimer, professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa