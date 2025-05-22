Political analysis of more campaign announcements

On this Politics Day episode, political scientists Chris Larimer and Jonathan Hassid join to discuss U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra launching the first TV ad for the race to fill Gov. Kim Reynolds' seat and a Democratic challenger announcing his run for Iowa Secretary of State.

They also discuss the latest action from Iowa's congressional delegation regarding DOGE and President Donald Trump's tax bill, the United States' tariff negotiations with China and more.

Guests:

