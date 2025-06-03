What Iowa National Guard members will be doing during Middle East deployment

The first measles case since 2019 in Iowa was confirmed on May 23rd. In this episode, we hear from two Iowans who are seeking to provide accurate measles and vaccine information to the state.

Later in the episode, we hear from Chief of Staff Colonel Chuck Lampe of the Iowa Army National Guard about last week's deployment of 1,800 members to the Middle East as part of the U.S. military's mission to defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

Guests:

