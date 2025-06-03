© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
What Iowa National Guard members will be doing during Middle East deployment

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published June 3, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
About 1,800 Iowa National Guard soldiers are heading to the Middle East.

The first measles case since 2019 in Iowa was confirmed on May 23rd. In this episode, we hear from two Iowans who are seeking to provide accurate measles and vaccine information to the state.

Later in the episode, we hear from Chief of Staff Colonel Chuck Lampe of the Iowa Army National Guard about last week's deployment of 1,800 members to the Middle East as part of the U.S. military's mission to defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

Guests:

  • Erin Kim-Cho, PhD, director of research and evaluation, RIVA, and assistant professor of communication, Grand View University
  • Dr. Nathan Boonstra, pediatrician, Blank Children's Hospital
  • Col. Chuck Lampe, chief of staff, Iowa Army National Guard
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's <i>River to River</i>.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
