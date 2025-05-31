© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Health guidance amid a confirmed measles case and shifting vaccine guidance

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published May 31, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
This week, the federal government announced it would no longer recommend COVID-19 vaccines for healthy pregnant women and children and that it had cancelled a contract with Moderna to develop a bird flu vaccine. This follows the first detection of measles in Iowa since 2019. Amid all this health news, River to River host Ben Kieffer is joined by Johnson County Public Health disease prevention specialist Jennifer Miller to get the latest health guidance.

Kieffer also speaks with an Investigate Midwest reporter about how calls for a child labor probe could be hindered by the Trump administration's cuts to the Department of Labor and Perry city administrator Sven Peterson about new jobs coming to town a year after Tyson closed their facility.

Guests:

  • Jennifer Miller, disease prevention specialist, Johnson County Public Health
  • William Morris, courts reporter, Des Moines Register
  • John McCracken, reporter covering the industrial agriculture meat industry, Investigate Midwest
  • Sven Peterson, city administrator, City of Perry
  • Josie Fischels, arts and culture reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Cece Mitchell, Studio One host, Iowa Public Radio
