Health guidance amid a confirmed measles case and shifting vaccine guidance

This week, the federal government announced it would no longer recommend COVID-19 vaccines for healthy pregnant women and children and that it had cancelled a contract with Moderna to develop a bird flu vaccine. This follows the first detection of measles in Iowa since 2019. Amid all this health news, River to River host Ben Kieffer is joined by Johnson County Public Health disease prevention specialist Jennifer Miller to get the latest health guidance.

Kieffer also speaks with an Investigate Midwest reporter about how calls for a child labor probe could be hindered by the Trump administration's cuts to the Department of Labor and Perry city administrator Sven Peterson about new jobs coming to town a year after Tyson closed their facility.

Guests:

