River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The legacy of Southeast Asian refugees in Iowa

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published May 30, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Former Iowa Gov. Robert Ray made a decision 50 years ago that echoed beyond Iowa's borders — a bold choice to welcome Tai Dam refugees from Southeast Asia in their hour of need. Matt Walsh is the author of The Good Governor: Robert Ray and the Indochinese Refugees of Iowa. He joins the show to discuss Ray's history-making decisions post-Vietnam. Then, Vinh Nguyen and Hieu Pham discuss their experiences as refugees who made Iowa home.

Guests:

River to River HistoryVietnam Warrefugees
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's <i>River to River</i>.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
