The legacy of Southeast Asian refugees in Iowa

Former Iowa Gov. Robert Ray made a decision 50 years ago that echoed beyond Iowa's borders — a bold choice to welcome Tai Dam refugees from Southeast Asia in their hour of need. Matt Walsh is the author of The Good Governor: Robert Ray and the Indochinese Refugees of Iowa. He joins the show to discuss Ray's history-making decisions post-Vietnam. Then, Vinh Nguyen and Hieu Pham discuss their experiences as refugees who made Iowa home.

Guests:

