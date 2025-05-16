Amid federal funding cuts, the Iowa Cancer Registry is addressing local cancer rates across the state

Iowa has the second-highest rate of new cancer diagnoses in the country. The focus of the Cancer in Iowa: 99 Counties Project is survivorship. The Iowa Cancer Registry is among the stakeholders of this effort to present county-specific cancer information and address community concerns in each of the state's counties.

Mary Charlton of the cancer registry and Kelly Wells Sittig of the Iowa Cancer Consortium join this episode discuss this project that began earlier this year. We also follow up with Cedar Falls resident Diane Anderson, who has worked with the registry on two cancer cluster investigations in the city of Hudson.

Charlton and Wells-Sittig also share how federal funding cuts and layoffs have impacted their statewide work to advance cancer prevention and control in Iowa.

Guests:

