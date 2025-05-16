© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Amid federal funding cuts, the Iowa Cancer Registry is addressing local cancer rates across the state

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshMadeleine Willis
Published May 16, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Federal cuts to the Department of Health and Human Services mean that the Iowa Cancer Registry and Iowa Cancer Consortium could see a budget shortfall July 1.

Iowa has the second-highest rate of new cancer diagnoses in the country. The focus of the Cancer in Iowa: 99 Counties Project is survivorship. The Iowa Cancer Registry is among the stakeholders of this effort to present county-specific cancer information and address community concerns in each of the state's counties.

Mary Charlton of the cancer registry and Kelly Wells Sittig of the Iowa Cancer Consortium join this episode discuss this project that began earlier this year. We also follow up with Cedar Falls resident Diane Anderson, who has worked with the registry on two cancer cluster investigations in the city of Hudson.

Charlton and Wells-Sittig also share how federal funding cuts and layoffs have impacted their statewide work to advance cancer prevention and control in Iowa.

Guests:

  • Diane Anderson, retired teacher, breast cancer survivor
  • Mary Charlton, director and principal investigator, Iowa Cancer Registry
  • Kelly Wells-Sittig, executive director, Iowa Cancer Consortium
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's <i>River to River</i>.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Madeleine Willis
Madeleine Willis is IPR's Production Assistant supporting the talk shows and The Sunny Side Project. Willis has experience in audio production, reporting, writing and editing stories and conversations. She's reported and produced conversations on womanhood, sports, and good news from across Iowa. Willis will receive her bachelors degree from the University of Iowa in May 2025.
